Lady Tigers Shut Out Riverside to Advance

With the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team essentially getting a first round bye in the District 14-AA softball tournament after a North Side forfeiture, Lexington set their focus on the Lady Panthers of Riverside High School. On Monday evening, May 10, the Lady Tigers would welcome Riverside to the Henderson County Sportsplex. With brilliant pitching, along with their hot bats, Lexington would have their way with the Lady Panthers. In the end, it was all Lexington as the Lady Tigers would shut out Riverside and win the game, 10-0.

Having had some consistently dominant outings in recent past, this game was no different for Cadey McDaniel of the LHS Lady Tigers. McDaniel got the start for Lexington and did not disappoint. She would throw the complete game; all five innings. McDaniel allowed only four hits and struck out six while not allowing a single Lady Panther run to cross home plate. She would take the win for Lexington.

The bats would come alive for the Lady Tigers in this game. The team would collect a total of 13 hits against Riverside on the night. Marley Maness led the way for the Lady Tigers on the night. She would go 3 for 3 in the game, with two singles, a double, and collected an RBI. Kennedy Brown and Mykenzie Duke each went 2 for 3 in the win. Brown hit for two singles while Duke had a double and hit a home run. Mykenzie Duke would also collect an RBI, as well. Kyrsten Brown was 1 for 2 at the plate. She would…

