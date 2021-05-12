Lady Lions Claim Win Over Adamsville with Walk-Off

Article by Blake Franklin-

Having their backs against the wall and their season in jeopardy, the Lady Lions softball team would dig deep and keep fighting on Monday night, May 10. Scotts Hill was in a win or go home situation and the Lady Lions weren’t ready for their season to conclude. With the game going into extra innings, the fans definitely got a show. The game was tied, 9-9, with Scotts Hill batting in the bottom on the ninth inning when Karley Bedwell would single and score the game winning run for the Lady Lions. Scotts Hill advanced with the 10-9 win over Adamsville, ending the Lady Cardinals season.

In a slugfest between both teams, the Lady Lions would keep pace at the plate with Adamsville. Scotts Hill totaled 16 hits in this extra inning game. Kaley Eason would go 3 for 4 in the game with a single, two triples, and collect four RBIs. Hannah Grissom was 2 for 3 in the contest. She reached on two singles and recorded an RBI. Kiersten Perry was 4 for 6 with three triples, a double and collected an RBI. Both Selena Williams and Karley Bedwell were 2 for 5. Williams had two singles. Bedwell also had two singles, and the last one she hit was the game winner that collected her the winning RBI for the Lady Lions. Journey Knowles and…

For the complete article, see the May 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

