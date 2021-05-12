70th Year for National Day of Prayer Celebrated at the Henderson County Courthouse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was great to be able to see a nice crowd at the Henderson County Courthouse enjoying the nice weather on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and gathering for the National Day of Prayer Celebration. The event is celebrating 70 years nationwide.

The gazebo had a special group of Henderson County citizenry, some of the residents from NorthCliff Assisted Living and Arbors-Heritage Place.

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray served as the Master of Ceremonies, with the trooping of the colors by the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads.

Veterans Service Officer Jimmy White led the pledge of allegiance, followed with inspirational songs by Bonnie Beecham of the…

For the complete article, see the May 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

