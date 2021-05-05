Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Scotts Hill met in regular session on Monday evening, May 2, 2021. Scotts Hill Mayor Kenny Parrish and city manager Clayton Armstrong said that the city is in good shape over the last month with no crisis situations. Armstrong said that a pump at the water plant is being analyzed for repair, and that the internet for remote monitoring is now in place.

The Police Department is at 100% and Scotts Hill Police Chief David Alexander has been looking into an e-citation system that will work far more efficiently, and the time savings will mean a safer situation by not having the vehicles on the shoulder for as long.

The Fire Department is moving forward with a bid for a vehicle. A bid is needed as all the models that would fit the needs of the department are over $5,000.00. The Fire Department will also meet with the Appreciation Day Committee to start working on plans.

In reference to the various vehicle purchases, one alderman said that over the course of the last several years, by not replacing or updating vehicles and equipment, that it had put the town in an unfortunate position of having to replace items all at once instead of spacing them out over time.

Mayor Parrish said that several options are being reviewed for the sanitation/solid waste issue. Much of the situation is coming to a head as rates are increasing, and the Decatur County land fill will be turning into a transfer station. The costs will be increasing from $19.73 per ton to about $55.00 per ton, and the Lexington transfer station is about…

For complete coverage, see the May 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!