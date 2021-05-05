McDaniel Doesn’t Allow Run in Consecutive Games For Lady Tigers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The phenomenal pitching for the Lady Tigers was on display last week in two games and the Lexington softball team made quick work out of two games they played in back-to-back days. Lexington would face off against the Lady Lions of Scotts Hill on Monday, April 26, 2021 and then take on Riverside the next day April 27. The outcome of both games was the same for Lexington due to Cadey McDaniel not allowing a run in either game. The Lady Tigers would win both games and secured back-to-back shut outs.

When Lexington made the trip across the county to play at Scotts Hill on April 26, it was a shortened game as the Lady Tigers made quick work. Lexington would only need three innings of play to hand the defeat to the Lady Lions. Lexington would not allow Scotts Hill to score a single run in the game, as the Lady Tigers plated three runs each in both the first and second innings. Then, Lexington would score ten runs in the third inning and take the win. The Lady Tigers won by a final score of 16-0.

McDaniel would toss a gem in this game. She pitched all three innings and only allowed one hit. Cadey struck out two batters and did not allow a single run as she took the win for Lexington.

The bats were definitely an advantage for the Lady Tigers. Lexington collected 14 hits in the game. Mykenzie Duke would go 3 for 3 in the win, with a single, double, and a home run. She recorded four RBIs in the game. Shay Hollingsworth was 2 for 2, with two singles. Lauren Hall went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting two singles and collecting an…

