Lions Hand LHS Tigers Two Losses

The “Battle of Henderson County” was the name of the game last week, as they Lions took on Lexington in back-to-back nights. First game, on Monday, April 26, Scotts Hill welcomed the Tigers to their home turf and then the Lions would travel to Lexington on April 27 to face off against the Tigers at the Henderson County Sportsplex. The outcome of both games was the same as the Lions routed the Tigers in both games to sweep the season series.

When Scotts Hill welcomed Lexington to their field, the Lions meant business. In front of their home crowd, Scotts Hill didn’t waste any time in getting to Lexington quickly. The Lions jumped out to an early lead in the first inning when they scored a run. After neither team plated any runs in the second or third innings, Scotts Hill posted five runs in the fourth inning and another six runs in the fifth inning to close out the game in short notice. Scotts Hill would win over Lexington, 12-2.

The Lions were able to blast away 12 hits in the game over Lexington. Leading the way for Scotts Hill was Colton Bailey. He went 1 for 1 in the game with a double and an RBI. Myles Maness, Kyle Carter, and Jack Beecham were each 2 for 3 in the game. All three players would hit two singles apiece. Myles Maness collected three RBIs while Beecham recorded one RBI for the Lions. Ripken Clenny went 1 for 2 with a single and…

