Falcon Plastics to Expand Lexington, TN Facility

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Falcon Plastics is excited to announce that they are in the process of expanding their Lexington, TN facility. Falcon Plastics has seen increased sales that have positioned the company to add additional manufacturing space to the facility.

Additionally, Falcon’s customers have forecasted significant growth and have collaborated with Falcon Plastics for their manufacturing necessities. Falcon has begun preparations to bring in several new pieces of equipment, allowing the company to manufacture at higher volumes. To do this, Falcon has broken ground on a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion.

This addition is phase 1 of a potential 3 phase plan. The phase 1 addition will be to manage the increase in demand for current customers as well as growth in new business, creating much needed capacity to release tension on the current facility’s maxed space.

The 20,000 sq. ft. being added this year will be for additional warehousing; allowing 2 – 3 injection and blow molding machines to be added to the current production and warehousing areas.

“We are very excited about all the growth and big changes to the Lexington Facility” says Shae Hensley, Falcon Plastics Lexington Plant Manager. “These expansion phases will allow us to grow with the current and future demands of…

For the complete article, see the May 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!