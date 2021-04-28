Petitions Out for Lexington Municipal Election

Article by W. Clay Crook-

April 19, 2021 was the first day that petitions could be picked up for the September 9, 2021 Lexington Municipal Election. Candidates must qualify by noon on June 17, 2021. The last day to file a write-in candidacy will be by noon on July 21, 2021. Early voting will begin on Friday, August 20th.

The mayor and three of the aldermen positions for the City of Lexington, as well as some of the board of education positions will be on the ballot.

Petitions are currently out for: Mayor- Jeffrey H. Griggs; Alderman Position 4- Emmitt Blankenship; and Alderman Position 5- Ryne Reynolds.

The office of mayor is currently held by Jeff Griggs. Alderman Position 4 is currently held by Emmitt Blankenship, Position 5 is held by Peggy Gilbert, and Position 6 is held by Gordon Wildridge.

For the Lexington School Board, Position 1 is currently held by Chad Wood, Position 2 by Carl Cooley, Position 5 by Ann Anderson, and Position 6 by Jim Terry.

Parkers Crossroads election day is Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Candidates that have qualified for the three city commissioner positions are Kenneth Kizer, Jamie L. Simonton, and Tony A. Hardee

For this and other interesting articles, see the April 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!