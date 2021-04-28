Lexington Tigers Beat Mustangs on Senior Night

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Friday evening, the Lexington High School Tigers baseball team welcomed the Huntingdon Mustangs into town. The Tigers meant business, as this was Senior Night for the program and Lexington wanted to send them off with a win for their hard work and dedication to the program this season. Well, the seniors got exactly what they had hoped for. Lexington took down Huntingdon by a final of 4-0.

The Tigers got things started in the first inning when they plated two runs. Lexington came back in the third inning and scored another run and then added their final run of the game in the fifth inning. LHS did not allow Huntingdon to score a single run and took the victory over the Mustangs.

Allen Scott, a senior for the Tigers, took the mound for Lexington to start the game. Scott would throw the complete seven innings, allowing no runs on two hits, and struck out one. He was credited with the win in the game.

Leading the way for the Tigers at the plate was Donte Bard. He went 3 for 3 on the day hitting two singles and a double. Bard collected an RBI in the win. Aaron McClure, Drake Coleman, and Brayden Myracle each went 1 for 2. All three players reached by hitting a…

For the complete story, see the April 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!