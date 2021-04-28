Herndon Signs LOI With Jackson State

Article by Blake Franklin-

Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, was a special day for one of Lexington’s senior athletes. Gathering in the LHS auditorium with many close friends, teammates, and relatives, Makayla Herndon put the pen to paper and officially singed her Letter of Intent with Jackson State Community College. Herndon completed her senior season with the Lady Tigers basketball program.

Makayla will be heading to the Green Jays program on a basketball scholarship. The Green Jays went 12-5 last season and won eight games on their home court. The team was defeated only once at home, as well.

Speaking to Makayla about her recruitment to Jackson State, she stated, “I knew that Jackson State had a really good program and coach and I thought that their program would be a good fit for me. They actually wanted me right off the bat, so that’s where I needed to be.”

Looking back over her career with the Lady Tigers program she had very fond memories. “I think my best memory I can think of was when we won the regional championship, and I remember Coach Savage still being with us, and I ran to her and…

For the complete story, see the April 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!