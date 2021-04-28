County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Thursday evening, April 22, 2021 with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The following notaries were approved: Kimberly M. Alexander, Michelle L. Forgette, Jordan M. Frederick, Stevie L. Holmes, Alisha Long, Kara Nanney, Tara Nichols, Trey M. Wright, Jordan C. Tubbs, Dana D. Hinson, and Ida Lee Myracle.

The commission approved several transfers and budget amendments on the recommendation of the budget committee. These were capital purchases, grants, and contributions, to include the new election equipment grant, the sidewalk grant, the courthouse elevator project, the vehicles for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, security grant for the elevator project, and legal fees for the new Head Start building project.

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray gave an update on the bond refinancing. The closing should take place around April 30, 2021, with an interest rate less than one percent, and a projected savings of $392,848.97 over the term of the bond.

Mayor Bray said that the Hotel / Motel tax had passed both houses in the General Assembly, and that once the documents are received then the commission can proceed with the…

