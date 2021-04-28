Blaize Deere Signs with Texas A&M – Commerce

Article by Blake Franklin-

There was sunshine and smiles throughout Scotts Hill High School on Friday, April 23, 2021 even with rainy and dreary weather moving through the area on the day. The reason, well it was a momentous day for a young lady who was fulfilling a dream of hers and making it a reality.

Blaize Deere was all smiles and very happy as she was surrounded by her family and closest friends and teammates during a morning celebration to showcase what an amazing feat she had finally accomplished. She walked on stage with her family and her rodeo coach to sign her paperwork that would finalize her earning a rodeo scholarship to Texas A&M University-Commerce. Her dream had become a reality in the moment. Blaize would then put on her vest so it fit perfectly around her. It was then, she had become a member of the Lions Rodeo team.

Located in Commerce, Texas, the university is roughly an eight-hour drive from our community. With just over 12,000 students that attend, Blaize will be one who will bring the university even more delight. She is a dedicated and hard worker, who strives for excellence. This combination will suit well for both her and the school, as they will welcome her with open arms.

After witnessing her fulfill a lifelong dream of hers, you could see the excitement that was on her face and she moved about the room to the congratulations that many were giving her at the ceremony. She was spoke of as an asset to Scotts Hill all four of her years that she attended. She represented the school with dignity and class, both in the halls and out in the community and on the road.

Speaking with Blaize, she let us all in on a few things about the recruitment and her memories of being a high school rodeo athlete. She stated about her excitement in heading to A&M-Commerce, “There is just more opportunity out there. It’s Texas, I mean it is a big rodeo state and I am looking forward to the opportunity.” Blaize will officially be headed to Texas the first of August of this year.

I had asked her to share her favorite memory of her high school rodeo career and she mentioned that there was a lot of them. But her absolute favorite memory that she had was the family and friends that she gained along the way with being associated with the high school rodeo circuit. “You just can’t replace those people, they surely are awesome, and…

