SH Lady Lions Softball Victorious Over Collinwood

After coming off a big win over Adamsville, the Lady Lions Softball team did not ease up heading into their match-up against Collinwood. Scotts Hill kept the gas pedal down as they would have another impressive outing and collect another win on the season. Scotts Hill defeated Collinwood by a final score of 10-4 last Friday night, April 16, 2021.

The game was close at the start and in the early innings of play. Scotts Hill and Collinwood both scored a run a piece in the first inning. Then in the top of the third inning, the Lady Lions would score two more runs before allowing Collinwood to score in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Lions came right back and scored a run in the top of the fifth inning and three runs in the top of the sixth. Collinwood scored their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Lady Lions would score three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the win.

Karley Bedwell got the start and the win for the Lady Lions program on the night. She would pitch five innings. Bedwell allowed six hits, one walk, struck out one, and gave up three runs. Sydney Coffman would pitch the final two innings of play. Coffman allowed three hits, one walk, one run and struck out one batter, as well.

The Lady Lions tallied 13 hits in this game. Karley Bedwell led things, going 4 for 5 at the plate. Bedwell hit three singles and a homerun as she collected three RBIs. Taylor White as 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI. Kaley Eason went 2 for 4 with…

