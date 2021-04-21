Scotts Hill Celebrating 150 Years of Education

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Scotts Hill is continuing its celebration of 150 years of education in the community. Local Scotts Hill historian, David Austin, has been sharing photographs and information on the Scotts Hill Heritage social media site, and Scotts Hill Elementary and Scotts Hill High School have been enjoying events.

Austin shared a photograph from the Tennessee State Archives on a view of Scotts Hill in 1917, believed to be looking to the northwest. The photograph was made from a negative that was recently acquired. Another recent photo was of a school class from the 1940’s.

Scotts Hill Alderman Tiffany Lyles has been spending a lot of her recent time in planning various 150 – year anniversary events. She has been working on getting two streets named in honor of the two men who were instrumental in saving the schools in Scotts Hill, Charles “Doc” Woody and Wayne Stanfill.

The Henderson County Board of Education has also approved the request to name the Scotts Hill Elementary Gym “The Hampton Gymnasium.” This is in honor of Coach Joe Hampton who had served the school for 35 years, and Eric Hampton who led the team to two recent championships.

There is a 1st Annual Alumni Basketball game planned for the night of April 30, 2021, at the Scotts Hill Elementary Gym, where there will be…

For the complete article, see the April 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

