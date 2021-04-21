LHS Basketball Coach Meets Team

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball program is now under new leadership with the hiring of the new head coach for boys’ basketball. Fitch informed Steve Lindsey, Principal of Lexington High School, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 that he had accepted the position to become the new LHS Tigers Boys’ basketball head coach. He was offered the position last Friday, April 9, 2021.

Fitch comes from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School, where he was the head basketball coach for the boys’ program and had a perfect district record (6-0) in Class A District 11, according to the MaxPreps website, last year, and an overall record of 21-11 for the season, according to the TSSAA website. Fitch took the War Eagles to the 2021 Class A State Boys’ Basketball Tournament last season, as well.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, he was given the opportunity to formally be introduced to his new basketball team members. Gathering in the LHS Gymnasium, Fitch was introduced by Mr. Lindsey and given the floor to speak to his new quad. Fitch stated, “This place is a place that I have always admired and knew you guys had the potential to do some really good things. I am excited to be here and get to work with you all.” He is looking forward to being able to get in the gym and get to work with his new team and the upcoming season. Fitch is looking to take the team and players to the next step, the next level.

In an interview with him after his introduction and meeting his new team, Coach Fitch shared the following with The Lexington Progress. In asking him about what it was that brought him to be the head coach of the Lexington Tigers basketball team, he shared, “I am glad to be….

