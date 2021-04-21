Lexington City Board Holds Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their monthly work session virtually through WebEx on Monday evening, April 19, 2021. The work sessions are non-voting workshops that discuss the items to be voted on during the next week’s meeting.

Attorney Lewis Cobb, along with Johnny Melton, addressed the board on the proximity prohibition of placing a packaged liquor store in the old Huddle House location. After discussion, Mr. Cobb said that he would contact the city attorney to draft language that would clarify the city ordinance. The area within the 500 feet restriction is the maintenance shed area at BRWDA that is not accessible to the public.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs gave an update on the Lexington Utilities work along the One Mile Branch, which can be seen just west of the Huntingdon Road Bridge. The current work is only temporary and additional projects will be needed to secure the water lines from flash flooding, especially along the path of Beech River.

There are also other access issues for several other gas and water line areas, and the board discussed the possible need for Lexington Utilities to use a right of way cleaning crew, similar to the LES program.

Mayor Griggs discussed the recent vandalism at the new playground at Guy B. Amis Park, and that the Lexington Little League had requested locating a…

For the complete article, see the April 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

