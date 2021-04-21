Late Morning Fire Destroys Home

Article by Lynn Murphy-

At 11:57 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, Stations 2, 3, and 7 were dispatched to Hale Road in Parkers Crossroads to a reported house fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the rear of home. Firefighters quickly gained control and extinguished the fire. Much of the interior to include the attic was damaged by fire and smoke.

It was determined the fire started on a rear wooden porch and spread to the interior of the home. It was also determined the fire started as a result of…

For the complete article, see the April 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

