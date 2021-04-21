Lady Tigers Complete Back to Back Shutouts

Article by Blake Franklin-

With Lexington having a full slate of games last week, throughout the week and into the weekend, the Lady Tigers would show fans that they meant business coming into a busy part of the schedule. Lexington would travel to North Side last Monday, April 12, and then be on the road the next night when they headed to McNairy Central, April 13, 2021. Both of these games would produce wins for Lexington as they didn’t allow either team to plate a single run against them.

When the Lady Tigers headed to North Side, it would not take long for Lexington to make quick work of things. The LHS Lady Tigers would only play three innings in this shortened game. The offensive power exhibited would be too much for North Side to handle and Lexington rolled to a big win, 15-0.

At the plate for Lexington, the Lady Tigers would accumulate 12 hits in the game. Marley Maness went 3 for 3 with a single, two doubles, and she collected three RBIs. Kyrsten Brown and Mykenzi Duke would go 2 for 2 in the game. Brown reached on a triple and a homerun. She would collect two RBIs also. Duke hit for two singles. Brooklyn Wood and Shay Hollingsworth were both 1 for 1 in the game. Wood reach with a double and…

For the complete article, see the April 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!