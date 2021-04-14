Tristan Scott Lands a Spot At Campbellsville University

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Tristan Scott, the son of Dustin Scott and Rachel Fuller and a member of the Scotts Hill Student Anglers, sealed the deal of his college future by signing his Letter of Intent to attend Campbellsville University.

Fishing is something Tristan has loved from a young age and that was instilled in him by his late uncle, Donnie Scott. Tristan made a promise he would pick up where “Uncle Donnie” left off and has continued to pursue that passion.

From seeing his dreams of being a high school angler come true, Tristan is heading on for bigger fish at the collegiate level. Over his high school career, Tristan has participated in the FLW High School World Finals and is currently sitting in 10th Place in the West TN BASS Nation Points standings.

We are all so proud of you Tristan and know your family and Donnie are also. It’s been an honor to have you as part of the Scotts Hill Student Anglers team over the past few years and look forward to following along your college career with Campbellsville University. Their program is receiving an outstanding young man.

