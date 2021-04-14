Lexington Blanks Lady Lions Softball

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the battle for Henderson County occurred in the softball world. The two high schools in the county took the field to see who would conquer the other and come out on top. On this day, it was the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team that took the crown. Lexington would defeat Scotts Hill in a shutout, 10-0.

In a dominant performance for Lexington, the Lady Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to get things started. Lexington added another run in the bottom of the second inning and plated two more runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Tigers would score one run in the bottom half of the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth to secure the victory. Lexington did not allow Scotts Hill to plate a single run.

Cadey McDaniel, who has seen a lot of recent success, pitched the full six innings of play. McDaniel allowed five hits, no walks or runs, and struck out one. She took the win for the Lady Tigers.

Lexington was able to spread the hits out across the roster in this game. Leading the Lady Tigers was Kylie Waldrep. She went 3 for 3, with one single and two doubles. Waldrep collected two RBIs in the game. Mykenzi Duke was 3 for 4, hitting a single, double and a homerun. Duke racked up five RBIs in the win. Both Kennedy Brown and…

