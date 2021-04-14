Governor Lee / TDCI Honors State of Tennessee Emergency Communicators During Public Safety Telecommunicators Week April 11-17

Release-

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board (TECB) are celebrating the second full week of April (April 11-17) as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment and render life-saving assistance to Tennessee citizens.

To mark the week and celebrate the achievements of emergency telecommunication professionals, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee commemorated the week with a gubernatorial proclamation.

“Throughout all the crises Tennessee has faced over the past year, I encourage Tennesseans to use this time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our dispatchers are always there to answer your call, providing service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.”

The TECB plays a crucial role in emergency communications by assisting emergency communications districts in the areas of management, operations and accountability. In 2020, the TECB provided 1,784 hours of in-person training and 16,243 hours of online training to 1,767 professionals.

The TECB operates on local, state and federal levels to facilitate the technical, financial and operational advancement of Tennessee’s 911 systems. Currently, the TECB is modernizing Tennessee’s…

For complete coverage, see the April 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

