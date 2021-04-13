Fitch Accepts LHS Tigers Basketball Head Coaching Position

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball program is now under new leadership with the hiring of the new head coach for boys’ basketball. Jason Fitch informed Steve Lindsey, Principal of Lexington High School, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 that he had accepted the position to become the new LHS Tigers Boys’ basketball head coach. He was offered the position last Friday, April 9, 2021.

Fitch comes from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School, where he was the head basketball coach for the boys’ program the last six years and had a perfect district record (6-0) in Class A District 11, according to the MaxPreps website, last year, and an overall record of 21-11 for the season, according to the TSSAA website. His overall record for the last three years was 70 – 26. Fitch took the War Eagles to the 2021 Class A State Boys’ Basketball Tournament last season, and also lead the War Eagles to Sub-State in the 2019-2020 season, as well.

He will have a starting date of July 1, 2021 with the Lexington High School boys’ basketball program.

For complete coverage, see the April 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

