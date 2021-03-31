LHS Softball Takes Victory in Game One

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team made the trek to Murfreesboro, Tennessee last Friday and Saturday to participate in the Southern Warrior Classic at Riverdale High School. Lexington didn’t seem to mind the travel distance as the Lady Tigers posted a win in their first game of the tournament. The Lexington High School Lady Tigers claimed the victory over the Riverdale High School JV team.

In their first game of the day, against Riverdale JV, the Lady Tigers made quick work of things. The game only lasted two and a half innings. The Lady Tigers would come away with a 9-6 win over Riverdale High School.

Lexington accumulated seven hits in the morning game. Each Lady Tiger that recorded a hit went 1 for 2 in the game. Summer Foley hit for a triple, Gracy Moling singled, as did Marley Maness, as well. Mya Beers, Madelynn Mooney, and Brooklyn Hollingsworth each recorded a double in the win. Cadey McDaniel reached base on a single.

Recording RBIs in the game for the Lady Tigers were Summer Foley with two. She would lead the Lady Tigers in the contest. Marley Maness, Madelynn Mooney, and Brooklyn Hollingsworth would also record one RBI each, as well.

Mooney started in the circle for the Lady Tigers and went one inning. She allowed four hits, walked two and struck out one batter she faced. Kailyn Melton came on and pitched an inning of play also. Melton struck out two batters and…

