Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Alderman for the City of Lexington met electronically via Webex on Tuesday evening, March 23, 2021. This was the regular voting session of the board.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that things had been going well in the city and he hoped that trend would continue. “Lexington continues to be on the map for outside interest,” he said, later saying that the additional preparation work at the Timberlake Industrial Park and the new traffic light system have gained a lot of outside interest.

Under the consent agenda, there were questions on the Truck and Tractor Pull request and on the TOSHA Safety plan, and these were moved to new business.

The following items were approved under the consent agenda: The resolution on the TNECD Site Development Grant, the resolution on the TVA InvestPrep Grant, the Traffic Signal Modernization Program (TSMP) Grant, the updated Lexington Police Department policies and surplus request; the Solid Waste lease renewal for the one-arm truck, and authorization to fill the Lexington Electric System vacancies.

The board also approved the second reading on the ordinance to amend the municipal code relative to the time and place of monthly board meetings. These will now be on Monday nights and allow participation in the Henderson County Commission meetings, which occur on Tuesday nights. The board also approved the write-offs of gas, water, waste water and garbage uncollectible accounts in the amount of…

For the complete article, see the March 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!