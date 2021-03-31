Lady Tigers Blank South Side Behind Strong Pitching

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last week, the Lady Tigers headed into Jackson, Tennessee to compete against one of the more powerful softball programs in recent past. Lexington traveled to South Side High School to take on the Lady Hawks on March 17, 2021. South Side did not pose a threat to the Lady Tigers on the day as Lexington’s own Cadey McDaniel pitched a gem. The Lady Tigers would shutout South Side and win, 3-0.

Lexington collected ten hits in the game against the Lady Hawks. Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Shay Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth is making a name for herself as a true freshman seeing a lot of playing time. She was 2 for 3 on the day with two singles and an RBI. Both Lauren Hall and Mykenzi Duke were 2 for 4 in the game. Hall collected two singles while Duke had a double in the win. Summer Foley, Kennedy Brown, and Brooklyn Hollingsworth each went 1 for 3. All three players hit for singles in the contest. Hollingsworth collected an RBI, as did Marley Maness. Kyrsten Brown would reach base for Lexington with a single in the game.

As for the pitching for the Lady Tigers, it was all Cadey McDaniel. McDaniel threw a complete game as she tossed seven innings and did not give up a single run. She allowed only three hits in the game, walked one and…

For the complete article, see the March 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!