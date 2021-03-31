April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray signed proclamations for Child Abuse Prevention Month on Friday, March 19, 2021.

The mayors were joined for the signing by Kim Hendrix, Director of the Henderson County Carl Perkins Center; and Mary Beth Duke, the Statewide Director of the Office of Safety for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services; and Karen Gordon, President of the Carl Perkins Henderson County Advisory Board.

Kim said that the theme for this year is “Choose to Be the Light… Prevent Child Abuse,” and there are many ways to help support the mission of the center during their April awareness campaign, including an online auction that will run from April 1st through April 12th, and the Gala Dinner and Auction will be on April 24th.

Also during April the Carl Perkins Center will be distributing information to schools and distributing their blue ribbons. There will also be a Child Protection Investigation Team (CPIT) appreciation event, appreciation brunch’s for the volunteers, and public service announcements for educating the public and increasing awareness.

A reminder that the Crisis Hotline number is 1-800-4747, and there are some important things to keep in mind.

Where to Report Abuse

If you see child abuse happening, call law enforcement at 911 immediately.

What to DO when a child comes forward:

• Contact law enforcement at 911 and the Department of Children Services at 1-877-237-0004 immediately and without exception

• Comfort and reassure the child, when needed

• Arrange for immediate…

For the complete article, see the March 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!