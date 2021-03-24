Melissa Gilbert Selected as New Chamber Director

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Melissa Gilbert was recently selected as the new Executive Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. She will begin her position on April 12, 2021.

David Watts, who has been serving as the Interim Executive Director, said “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Ms. Gilbert as Executive Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce. Her extensive knowledge and experience in accounting and grant writing will be beneficial to the Chamber and our community.”

“Over the past six months, I have had the pleasure of serving as Interim Executive Director of the Chamber,” Watts said, “ and I know firsthand what skillset is needed to fulfill the duties of this office. I know that Ms. Gilbert has the talent that is needed for us to move forward and beyond. I know that there are going to be many new and exciting opportunities ahead for our organization with her.”

“As we start the transition of Melissa taking the helm, I would like to say thank you to our current president, Brent Mayfield, and the entire board of directors, for their encouragement and support over the last several months during the search process,” said Watts.

Melissa, a 2006 graduate of Union University, has over 20 years of accounting experience, concentrated primarily in nonprofit and governmental accounting and auditing. She is the former Controller of West Tennessee Legal Services (W.T.L.S), Inc., where for 17 plus years, she was responsible for the day-to-day accounting operation, as well as responsible for administrative oversight for sub-grantees across the United States.

As an alumnus of the Grants Management Certificate Program by Management Concepts in Washington, D.C., Melissa has focused much of her career on grants. “Many of the grants were competitive,” she said, “so the application had to be very direct and competitive to receive approval.” About sixty of those grants were…

For complete coverage, see the March 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!