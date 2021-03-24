Lexington Softball Team Wins Two Games at Summertown Invitational

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Softball

Photo by: Phil Blakley / The Lexington ProgressArticle by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team participated in the Summertown Invitational this past weekend on March 19th and 20th. The Lady Tigers gave their faithful fans that were in attendance a good dose of what was to come for the upcoming season. Lexington would face off against Wayne County on Friday, March 19, and Collinwood on March 20, 2021.

In the game against Wayne County, the Lady Tigers accumulated 4 hits. Kyrsten Brown led the way, going 1 for 1 for Lexington. Brown would reach on a single. She would also be credited with an RBI and scored a run for the Lady Tigers. Gracy Moling, Kylie Waldrep, and Cadey McDaniel went 1 for 2 in the contest. Moling and McDaniel both reached on a single, and Waldrep collected a double for Lexington. McDaniel also was credited with an RBI while Waldrep scored a run.

Cadey McDaniel would start the game and pitch the entire four innings of play. She allowed one earned run on three hits, striking out one batter in the contest. McDaniel would…

For complete coverage, see the March 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

