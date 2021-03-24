Armed Robbery Near Wildersville Post Office

A female was the victim of an armed robbery outside of the Wildersville Post Office on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke said that a female victim was robbed at gun point on Monday, March 22, 2021, just outside of the Wildersville Post Office. Dispatch received the call at 11:31 a.m. and deputies responded. There were no injuries, but witnesses reported that a black male had placed a gun at the head of the victim as she came out of the…

For complete coverage, see the March 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

