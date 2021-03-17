Tigers Defeat Riverside With Lopsided Victory

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the weather clearing out and the sun starting to shine throughout the afternoon on Monday, March 15, the Lexington Tigers baseball team was ready to showcase all their prior offseason work that the team had put in. Lexington traveled to Decatur County to take on the Riverside Panthers to start the season. A good rivalry between the two schools has always drawn the crowds to this event and the Tigers did not disappoint their fans that attended the game. Lexington jumped out with a lead and never looked back. The Tigers would eventually go on to defeat Riverside by a final score of 14-3.

Allen Scott took the mound to start the game for Lexington. He pitched three innings for the Tigers, allowing one hit and three runs, two of those earned. Scott also struck out two batters, while walking five, in his season debut outing. Braden Myracle came out of the bullpen in relief of Scott. Myracle would also pitch three innings, as well. Braden would allow one hit and also struck out two batters he faced.

Lexington came out in the first inning and scored two runs, on a groundout by Drake Coleman. Coleman was credited with 2 RBIs. Lexington followed that up in the second inning by scoring two more runs. In the third inning, the Tigers would…

