Spirit Farms General Store Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting and Events

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Spirit Farms General Store, located at 15480 SR-22 North (at the old Hilltop complex), kicked off its grand opening on Thursday, March 11, 2021 with a ribbon cutting event at 1:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting and ceremony were hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce.

The grand opening celebration continues each day through Sunday, March 14th, with door prizes, games, and concessions from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13th. “We offer an eclectic collection of antiques, vintage and new furniture, and decor. We specialize in organic nutrient dense food items from around the world, creating an…

For the complete article, see the March 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

