LMS Soccer Takes Two Victories Last Week

Article by Blake Franklin-

After a big victory to start their season opener the week before, LMS Soccer traveled to St. Mary’s for a match. St. Mary’s proved to be a much more formidable opponent, and unfortunately, Lexington Middle fell by a final score of 6-1. St. Mary’s strong defense only allowed LMS 4 shots on goal. Two shots by Adam Zukowski and one each by Dalton McDaniel and Tobiah Ware. The LMS defense had to work hard to stop a very fast and skilled St. Mary’s offense. LMS recorded three defensive steals each by Dylan Armstrong and Ryan Goff, two for Luke Doll and one each for Hayden Gorski and Caden Hayes. LMS goalkeeper, Brayden Bailey, made 7 saves. Lexington’s one goal was scored by Ethan Armstrong, with a beautiful long shot from midfield.

Thursday, March 11, 2021 LMS hosted St. Augustine. It was an exciting game that was tied 2-2 at halftime. After the halftime break, the Minutemen found their gear and began to work together well finishing the match with a 6-4 win. Adam Zukowski had a hat trick with 3 goals scored. Tobiah Ware secured two goals and Ethan Armstrong collected one goal. Hayden Gorski, Luke Doll, and Ryan Goff had one assist each. Besides goals scored, many shots on goal were taken with four by Tobiah Ware, three by Adam Zukowski, two each by Luke Doll, Ryan Goff, Ethan Armstrong and one each by Hayden Gorski, and Dalton McDaniel. Goalkeeper Brayden Bailey made four saves. Dylan Armstrong made six defensive steals, Ethan Armstrong had…

For the complete article, see the March 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

