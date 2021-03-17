Incident with Minor and Underage Adult on Houston Road Leads to Three Arrests

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Allegations and witness statements reviewed by Investigator Crystal Duke, of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, involving a minor and an underage adult at a residence on Houston Road, led to the March 12th arrest of three adults. According to the court documents, the allegations stem from incidents in January, February, and March of 2021.

Dewayne Andrew Millinder, age 39 of Scotts Hill, was charged with adult contributing to delinquency of a minor, false reports, incest, purchasing of alcohol for children, and statutory rape by an authority figure. Cindy Latosha Millinder, age 37 of Scotts Hill, was charged with enticing / purchasing alcoholic beverages for a child, false reports, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bryan Forrest Millinder, age 21 of Scotts Hill, was charged with…

For the complete article, see the March 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

