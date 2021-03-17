Henderson County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday evening, March 9, 2021 with COVID-19 precautions in place, and a vote to allow some of the commissioners to participate by phone. The following notaries public were approved: Christina M. Brantley, Rebecca N. Horne, Brooke F. James, Jessica L. Maness, Barbara F. Parker, Franchesca S. Taylor, Janet L. Todd, Lora M. Volner, and Cindy K. Wadley.

There were no transfers, and the commission approved a resolution to refinance the 2012 and 2015 bonds with no extension of the debt. The refinancing will save approximately $280,000.00 and could leave Henderson County debt free in about ten years. Helms Motor Company was the winning bidder for the new vehicles for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Brian Duke said that some of the vehicles to be replaced would be submitted later for surplus.

The commission also approved the low bid of $676,848.00 by Barger Construction for the new elevator project at the courthouse. The ADA elevator will be built on the outside of the north entrance, facing Church Street, and will serve the first and second floors. The old elevator will be maintained for staff to be able to use the basement, but not for public use, as there are no…

For the complete article, see the March 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!