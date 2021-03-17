Election Commission Approves Bid for New Election Equipment

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Election Commission met on Monday evening, March 15, 2021 with Margaret Milam (chair), Cornelia Morris, Bill Martin, and Melba Johnson present. They selected and approved the winning bid from HART for the new election equipment. Administrator of Elections, Robin Powers, said that the need for new equipment was “long overdue,” and thanked the commission members for their support.

The current system only has a tapped log that records how the votes were cast, but the new system will have a true paper ballot trail that will meet the guidelines that have been expressed by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, as well as the federal guidelines.

The State of Tennessee will reimburse $160,000.00 of the expense for the new equipment, which will also include E-poll books for each of the precincts. The application for the reimbursement grant from the state has been…

