Sardis Board Meets

Article by Lois Freeland-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Sardis met on Monday, March 1, 2021 with attendance. Mayor Creasy called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m., followed by an invocation and pledge of allegiance. The minutes from the previous meeting, along with the financial report, were approved unanimously by all those present.

A motion to amend the budget from the capital outlay was presented, changing the amount from $7,438.00 to $24,814.00 to cover funds moved from the grant money to cover the generator for the water plant as this was not addressed in the original budget. A motion was also made to clarify adjustments made to the water bill due to water leaks. Currently, an adjustment can be made once a year.

Due to several water leaks because of the recent weather conditions, 800,000 more gallons of water were billed in February in comparison to January. Some homes are uninhabited, and water leaks can go undetected until meters are read. This not only puts a strain on the water system, but a property owner can unfairly expect the city to make an adjustment when they have not taken the responsibility of winterizing an uninhabited home. If a home is occupied, it is still the owner’s…

For complete coverage, see the March 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!