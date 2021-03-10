Lions Baseball Focusing On Start of New Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

Baseball season is right around the corner! The Scotts Hill Lions baseball team has been looking forward to this time for a while. In getting in work throughout the offseason, from team building exercises to agility work and mental awareness of the game, the Lions have really become a brotherhood over the past offseason. Now, Scotts Hill is ready to showcase all the hard work that has been put in for the upcoming season that is just days away from opening day!

In speaking with head coach Chuck Cooper last week, he stated, “We are excited to get out on the field and we have been working hard.” The Lions had a workday this past Saturday, March 6, 2021 to get the field and surrounding areas ready to go for the season.

Last spring things got shut down with COVID-19 playing a big impact on high school sports. “That was a punch in the gut to a lot of these kids and I am excited to get to see them play”, Cooper shared. He went on to say that being the head coach of the Scotts Hill Lions baseball team has been everything he thought it would be. Cooper was looking for a community where kids play hard and are loyal to their teams. He found just that in Scotts Hill baseball.

“Our goal as a team is to get one percent better every day. That is what we have been preaching to our guys this offseason”, said Cooper. The coach is always looking to improve in everything the team does, and he has seen just that in the physical makeup of his team, as well as the knowledge of his team also. “These guys have a tight nucleus with…

For complete coverage, see the March 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!