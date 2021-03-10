Lady Tigers Softball Eye Upcoming Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

After having their season cut short last year, due to COVID-19, the LHS Lady Tigers Softball team is getting prepared for what should be an exciting season ahead. Coach Blake Burke has been getting his team ready for the upcoming season and is looking for big things to come from his team this year. In speaking with him he stated, “I am excited about what this year will bring. We have a good squad that is eager to get out and compete. I am just ready to hit the field and see these girls work.”

Although the Lady Tigers are a young team with only one senior, the expectations going into the season are sky high. The lone senior for the Lady Tigers will be Lauren Hall. Lauren is a speedy slapper and center fielder that will be tasked with leading this young team back to Murfreesboro in May.

Lexington looks to be solid in all areas of the game with strong pitching, defense, and a line-up that can hit from top to bottom. Lexington has 5 juniors on this team that return with playing experience, from the 2019 State Runner-up team. The Lady Tigers will look for major production from Kennedy and Kyrsten Brown, along with the team’s ace pitcher Cadey McDaniel, who went 21-1 as a freshman in the circle. Grayce Moling and Jadyn Yarbrough will also be called upon this upcoming season in big time situations.

The sophomore class consists of 6 players for Lexington. This is the largest class that builds this team. Mykenzi Duke, one of the team’s catchers, will look to have a big season. Kylie Waldrup and Madelynn Mooney, along with Marley Maness, Brooklyn Hollingsworth, and Brooklyn Wood round out the sophomores on the team for the Lady Tigers.

The freshman class also consists of 5 Lady Tigers. These girls will need to be ready, as any one of them…

