Lady Lions Getting Ready for Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Lions Softball team is ready to get the season underway! They have waited on the anticipation of this moment for quite some time. With COVID-19 derailing last year’s season, the Lady Lions are looking to get out and prove that they belong among the top teams in West Tennessee. Scotts Hill will look to put all the hard work they committed to over the offseason on display as opening day for the 2021 softball season is a handful of days away.

Catching up with head coach Tyler Sowell at the end of last week, he shared with us, “We are looking to being able to play. Last March, the season got stopped abruptly due to COVID-19 and we were 1-1 on the season, so we are just looking forward to getting out and enjoying the game we love so much.” He hopes and prays that this year is a very different scenario.

Coach Sowell is excited for the start of the new upcoming season. The weather has started to open up and the team has been able to get some things accomplished out on the field. The Lady Lions are looking forward to season play as the TSSAA isn’t allowing any preseason games or scrimmages. Scotts Hill has been working on the fundamentals, getting swings in, and even have been working on speed and agilities for the team.

The Lady Lions are focusing on the confidence of each other, as well as the confidence of the team as a whole. “We are wanting to put each and every player in the position to be successful”, shared Sowell. The Lady Lions will look to build off the confidence being implemented and be as successful as they can this upcoming season.

In talking with the head coach, you could tell that the Scotts Hill High School softball program meant the world to him and the coach is trying to make it better each and every day for the players and…

