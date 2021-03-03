THP Checkpoint Enforcement for March 2021

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released their checkpoint enforcement list for March 2021.

Henderson County has a driver’s license checkpoint listed for March 12, 2021 at the 4-mile marker of State Route 22. This is in the vicinity of State Route 22 and Center Hill Loop. Other checkpoints include:

• 3/17/2021 Benton County: U.S. Highway 70 at Sandy Point Church Road (sobriety)

• 3/19/2021 Decatur County: State Route 69, 39-mile marker at Walter Mills Road (sobriety)

• 3/20/2021 Carroll County: U.S. Highway 70A, east of…

For the complete article, see the March 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

