Scotts Hill Lady Lions Fall to Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Lions of Scotts Hill were back on their home court last week when they welcomed the Lady Eagles of Chester County to Chandler Gymnasium. Knowing they would be in for a tough game, the Lady Lions were ready to take on the challenge. Chester County had a good game plan set in place and ultimately were too much for Scotts Hill. The Lady Lions would lose the game by a final score of 54-43.

Scotts Hill entered the game coming off a win. Looking to keep the pace up as they had been, the Lady Lions just couldn’t get into the form that they had hoped for. Scotts Hill would score 14 points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions were only able to score 6 points against Chester County. The halftime score was 22-20, in favor of the Lady Eagles. Scotts Hill would try to match the pace of Chester County in the second half of play, but the Lady Lions ultimately wouldn’t be able to keep up. Scotts Hill scored 11 points in the third quarter and then they would put up 12 points in the fourth quarter. Scotts Hill would end up losing a tough match-up which caused them to be on the road for their next game.

Leading the way for Scotts Hill was Blaize Deer. Deere would score 16 points in the game for the Lady Lions. Journey Knowles followed her with 13 points on the night and Harley Bowman added 6 more points for the Lady Lions. Heather Bartholomew would account for…

For the complete article, see the March 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

