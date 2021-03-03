Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the City of Lexington met in regular session on Tuesday evening, February 23, 2021 via Webex and telephone. This was the regular voting session of the board. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs opened with comments saying that there had been very few complaints received but many compliments for city employees during the bad weather conditions. “I have to take my hat off for the outstanding performance by our city employees. Many have been out there in the weather with frozen pants, working late into the night. They’ve done a great job!”

Mayor Griggs then opened the floor for reports or comments from the Board of Alderman. There were several comments on how well city employees had managed through the weather crisis. Alderman Jack Johnson mentioned a call about the two manhole covers on East Church Street, at the Shell Station and at the old Civic Center site. As they are AT&T covers, and not sewers, Public Works Director Robbie McCready said that he would look at them to see what might be done. A sewer cover can often be fitted with a ring.

The board then approved the consent agenda, which included several items, including the re-appointment of Mark Ward to the Planning Commission, as well as the second reading to amend the sewer use ordinance, and the first reading to change the monthly workshop and board meetings to Monday nights. The board also approved the write-offs for gas, water, waste water, and garbage uncollectible accounts in the amount of…

