Big Red Tigers Claim 2nd Seed in Region 7 AA Tournament

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball team was back on the court last Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Tigers would welcome their in-county rival to town as they hosted the Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball team. The Tigers were looking to grab the runner-up spot for District 14 AA with the win and also claim a number 2 seed for the Region 7 AA tournament. Lexington was able to succeed with both of those, as they took the win over the Lions, 68-65.

In speaking with the head coach of Lexington, Keith Runyon, he shared, “What a dog fight, a good ole fashion barn burner. I am really happy for our team. Advancing to the championship game is something we haven’t done since 2015.”

The Tigers came out on fire to start the game. Lexington would score 23 points in the opening quarter. They would keep their foot on the gas as the Tigers put up another 15 points before halftime. Lexington would head to the locker room with a halftime lead and look to get a breather before a 2nd half push. When the Tigers came out after the half, with fresh legs, Lexington would score another 16 points in the third quarter. Having a victory on their mind, there wasn’t anything that would come between the Tigers and winning the game. Lexington added another 14 points in the final quarter and…

