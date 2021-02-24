Tiffany Dawson, Birth Choice, Presents to Lexington Rotary Club

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the February 23, 2021 Lexington Rotary Club meeting was Tiffany Dawson from Birth Choice. Birth Choice is a pro-life, nonprofit, Christian pregnancy clinic with centers in Jackson and Trenton, and a Mobile Clinic that serves Henderson, Hardeman, Haywood, Hardin, and Fayette Counties. Birth Choice offers free pregnancy testing and ultrasound and encourages women to make an informed decision towards choosing life. Seeing the ultrasound has been a vital part of the program, women often fall in love with their baby when seeing their first ultrasound. Some 75% of women chose life after seeing the ultrasound. A Doppler can also be used later on to hear the heartbeat. The Mobile Clinic, which is in Lexington every Monday, is parked near G.E. Williams Furniture, and offers these services.

Seating in the Mobile Clinic is comfortable and open and there is the opportunity to speak with an advocate to get the information needed to help make an informed decision. First Baptist Church Lexington has sponsored a “Wonderfully Made Ministry” closet to provide supplies to make it easier to be a new parent. Baby clothes, maternity clothes, and all other related items can be donated to this closet to help these new families prepare for the birth of their loved one. Birth Choice has been around since 1989 and there are an estimated…

