Scotts Hill Water Department Urges Conservation

Scotts Hill General Manager, Clayton Armstrong, said on Monday, February 22, 2021 that the record low temperatures and conditions in the area have led to low water pressure. Posts from the city website say that the Bath Springs and Liberty areas could have especially low pressure, and that the Water Department is making efforts to find and fix any leaks to try to keep the pressure up.

“It’s unprecedented weather conditions, and all the surrounding utilities are experiencing the same issues. Extremely high usage has just exceeded capacity,” Armstrong said. Utilities across Tennessee have asked residents to conserve water where they can, as residents have opened the taps during the low temps to prevent frozen and busted water pipes. Lexington Utilities posted that “Due to the number of main line leaks and residents running faucets, several areas are experiencing low water pressure. The secondary water supply to the Scotts Hill Water System was shut off to maintain operating pressures in the southern end of Henderson County. Thank you for your patience, our crews have been working around the clock to ensure essential services are provided.”

The Scotts Hill Fire Department is helping Bath Springs residents by handing out bottled water at their community center.

Also due to the low pressure, Scotts Hill has issued a boil water warning: “Due to a recent drop in water pressures, water customers located in the Scotts Hill distribution service area, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is being issued to all customers in the affected…

