LHS Tigers Knock Riverside Panthers Out Of District Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers were anxious to get back out on the court in front of their home fans. With the weather that had moved into the area last week, it had pushed game dates back. So, Lexington was ready to start postseason play as they welcomed Riverside to town on Monday, February 22. This rival goes back many years and the Tigers knew they would be in for a fight. Ultimately, at the end of it all, Lexington was able to claim the victory by a final score of 62-57.

Coach Runyon stated, “I am so happy for our kids. It feels great to punch our ticket to the region tournament again this year.”

Lexington started the game with a very good first quarter of play. The Tigers accounted for 15 points to open the game. The second quarter saw Lexington have even more success as they netted 20 more points on their way to halftime. With Riverside tightening up the defense after the half, the Tigers would score 13 points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Lexington was able to put up 14 points on the scoreboard and come away with the win over the Panthers.

Leading the way in scoring for Lexington on the night was Rodarius Transor. He would account for 19 points in the win. Wyatt Davis was right behind him in scoring 12 points for the Tigers. Caleb Gorden netted 11 points against Riverside and…

For the complete story, see the February 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!