Lexington Board Holds Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the city of Lexington met via Webex in their regularly scheduled work session on Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021. The work session is a non-voting meeting of the board. Mayor Griggs said that in order to assist with the COVID-19 conditions, he would like to maintain the board meeting on a Webex and telephone call participation schedule until Governor Lee lifts the executive order.

City recorder, Cody Wood, said that there are still some details on the TVA InvestPrep grant, and that they should be ready by the next meeting for the resolution. The grant limits this year is around $750,000.00 with a 40% match. However, if the city is awarded the grant and the match is too great for the circumstances, then a lower amount can be taken from the grant, without penalty. There is also the possibility of a Site Development grant that can be used against the match. The grant would be used for an additional pad at the Timberlake Industrial Park. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that the city is on the radar statewide and across the nation and that he feels that another pad ready facility or building would bring in another industry.

Mayor Griggs also said that he wanted the city to be more proactive in reducing the number of cuts into utility systems and may put together an awareness session with local contractors and developers on the 811 “call before you dig” system. He has also discussed this…

