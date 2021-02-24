Henderson County Rescue Squad Assists with Calf Rescue

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Rescue Squad assisted with two situations where a calf had broken into icy waters, and had a successful rescue on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Clint Allen said that around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday that the E911 Center “received a call requesting assistance from a local farmer with getting a calf out of a pond that had…

For the complete story, see the February 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!