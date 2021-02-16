SH Lions Defeated By Big Red Tigers

Article by Blake Franklin-

Looking to split the season series with their in-county rival, the Scotts Hill Lions took a trip over into Lexington on Tuesday, February 9. Scotts Hill was hoping to be able to even the series up with a win, but Lexington had other ideas. In a game that was very competitive by both teams, it was the Tigers who handed Scotts Hill the loss. The final score of the game was 66-55, in favor or Lexington High School.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lions was Bryce Allard who scored 19 points in the game. Luke Ledbetter followed him by scoring 12 points and Zach Anglin finished with 10 points on the night. Colton Bailey would account for 7 points against the Tigers and Jack Beecham netted 3 points in the game. Both Riley McClain and Lane Martin would each score 2 points for Scotts Hill.

The game started with Scotts Hill scoring 13 points in the first quarter and then the Lions scored 11 more points in the second quarter. Scotts Hill would trail at halftime, 36-24. In the second half of the game, the Lions would score 12 points in the third quarter. This was the only quarter that Scotts Hill would…

