Lexington Takes Win Over In-County Rival

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Tigers were back in front of their home crowd on Tuesday February 9 to welcome their in-county rival Scotts Hill to Lexington. The Tigers had already taken a win in the first match-up earlier in the season and were looking to do just the same in this game. It was all Lexington on the night as the Tigers were able to defeat Scotts Hill by a final score of 66-55.

Coach Runyon was pleased with not only the performance of his team but how his opposing coach had their team ready to compete. He stated, “Coach McClain is a great coach, and his kids are always ready to play and they play their hearts out. We beat a really good team tonight. I’m proud of our guys.”

Lexington started off the game by scoring 18 points in the first quarter against Scotts Hill. The Tigers came right back in the second quarter and also scored another 18 points. After taking a small breather and regrouping during halftime, the Tigers came back out in the third quarter and scored 10 points. Lexington would put 20 points on the scoreboard in the final quarter as they went on to…

